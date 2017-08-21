Person subject to the notification requirement Name: Holding Manutas Oy Legal Person Position: Closely associated person Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer Name: Herlin, Antti Position: Member of the Board/Deputy member ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Initial Notification Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20170818192346_2 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Issuer Name: Sanoma Oyj LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03 ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-18 Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 3913 Unit price: 7,76341 Euro Volume: 3428 Unit price: 7,72215 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 7341 Volume weighted average price: 7.74414 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-18 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -CXE ORDER BOOKS (CHIX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 590 Unit price: 7,76798 Euro Volume: 890 Unit price: 7,71856 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1480 Volume weighted average price: 7.73826 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-18 Venue: TURQUOISE (TRQX) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 58 Unit price: 7,77759 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 58 Volume weighted average price: 7.77759 Euro ------------------------------------------------------------------------- Transaction details Transaction date: 2017-08-18 Venue: BATS CHI-X EUROPE -BXE ORDER BOOKS (BATE) Nature of the transaction: Acquisition Instrument: Share ISIN: FI0009007694 Volume: 439 Unit price: 7,76972 Euro Volume: 682 Unit price: 7,71754 Euro Aggregated transactions Volume: 1121 Volume weighted average price: 7.73797 Euro