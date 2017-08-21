SMK Electronics (Europe) Ltd., a division of SMK Corporation (Japan), announced today that SMK Hungary Kft, its local manufacturing facility located in Békéscsaba, Hungary, has received ISO/TS 16949 certification-the recognized worldwide quality standard for production and supply of components to the automotive industry.

ISO/TS 16949 is an ISO technical certification mandating the development of a manufacturing management system to provide continual quality improvement, emphasizing defect prevention and focusing on the reduction of variation and waste in the automotive industry supply chain. With receipt of this certification, the SMK Hungary Kft facility now has the processes and technical expertise required for the design and manufacture of automotive electrical assemblies-opening the door to new business opportunities in the key European market.

"The ISO/TS 16949 certification of our Hungary manufacturing facility allows SMK to further refine its manufacturing processes, guaranteeing consistently high quality products to our automotive industry customers," said Patrick Delanoeije, Vice President, SMK Electronics (Europe) Ltd. "This recent certification, together with the plant's existing ISO9001 and ISO 4001 accreditations, allows SMK Electronics to more directly meet our customers' requirements-supplying cost-effective products, produced locally, that meet the worldwide quality standard for automotive manufacturing."

SMK Electronics' Hungary Kft manufacturing facility has a distinguished history of producing electronic assemblies for both the consumer electronics and medical device industries. This additional ISO/TS 16949 certification paves the way for the plant's assembly of automotive products including remote controls, PCB, connectors, control panels, camera modules and HMI connectivity assemblies.

About SMK Electronics Europe, Ltd.

SMK Electronics (Europe) Ltd. is a division of SMK Corporation, a world leader in the design, development and manufacture of electronic components including RF modules, miniature connection systems, OEM remote controls and other electronic assemblies and touch panels. SMK has 5 R+D centres, 8 factories and more than 35 sales offices globally and is in a unique position to design, develop and manufacture solutions for home automation. For more information, visit www.smkeurope.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20170820005008/en/

Contacts:

SMK Electronics

Sales Contact:

Xabier Fernandez

Office: +49-211-61663348

Mobile: +49-152-33730795

xafego@smkeurope.com

or

Media Contact:

Keith M. Roberts

Office: 001 (805) 987-6662 x 303

Mobile: 001 (805) 312-5546

kroberts@smkusa.com