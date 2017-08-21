

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Responding to recent press speculation, Rathbone Brothers Plc. (RAT.L) confirmed that it is currently in exclusive discussions with the Smith & Williamson group of companies regarding a possible all share merger of the two groups.



Whilst discussions have been underway for some time and the boards of both Rathbones and Smith & Williamson are confident that the combination would bring meaningful benefits for the stakeholders of both businesses, discussions are ongoing and there can be no certainty any transaction will be agreed, Rathbone said.



However, if agreed, any such transaction will be subject to the approval of shareholders.



