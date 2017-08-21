

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Wood Group (John) plc (WG.L, WDGJF.PK) Monday announced that it has been awarded a five-year, multi-million dollar contract by Phillips 66 refinery.



Under the deal, the company would provide supplemental maintenance services and support for small capital construction projects and turnarounds to the Sweeny Refinery, approximately 65 miles southwest of Houston.



Wood Group's 175 employees, approximately 80 percent of whom worked for the previous contractor, will be based at the refinery to provide the maintenance services.



The company noted that it has supported the refinery for more than 20 years, providing specialty heating, ventilation and air conditioning or HVAC and construction services and others.



Andrew Stewart, CEO for Wood Group's Asset Life Cycle Solutions business in the Western region, said, 'We look forward to providing cost-effective services and efficient manpower practices to improve the refinery's performance across our maintenance, small capital construction, and shutdowns and turnarounds programs.'



