

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Shaftesbury PLC (SHB.L), a real estate investment trust, announced Monday that it has entered in to a contract with PMB Holdings Limited to acquire a long-leasehold interest in 90-104 Berwick Street, Soho, London W1 at a price of 38.5 million pounds.



The company said the acquisition materially increases its ownership of Berwick Street frontages to 50%.



The property is currently being redeveloped to provide 12,500 sq. ft of retail, a 5,500 sq. ft. supermarket, a 2,000 sq. ft. restaurant and a 110 bedroom hotel. Both the hotel and supermarket have been pre-let.



The redevelopment is expected to complete in late 2018, which will, subject to satisfying various contractual conditions, trigger the completion of the acquisition.



Shaftesbury owns a 141/2 acre portfolio in London's West End.



Brian Bickell, Chief Executive of Shaftesbury, said, 'Once completed, it will enable us to accelerate our long-term strategy on this important north-south route in the heart of Soho. We expect Berwick Street, which is currently in the final phase of major public realm improvements, to benefit from a significant increase in footfall from the opening of the Elizabeth Line and Tottenham Court Road's new ticket hall on Dean Street in December 2018.'



