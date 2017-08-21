EXCHANGE NOTICE 21 AUGUST 2017 SHARES



THE SHARES OF ORAVA RESIDENTIAL REIT PLC TO OBSERVATION SEGMENT



Investors House Oyj published on 21 August, 2017 a stock exchange release where it announced that it will make a voluntary public tender offer for all shares in Orava Residential REIT plc.



Nasdaq Helsinki transfers the shares of Orava Residential REIT plc to the Observation segment on the grounds of the Rules of the Exchange (rule 2.2.8.2 article (iv)).



Rules of the Exchange rule 2.2.8.2 article (iv): "The company is subject to a public bid or a bidder has disclosed its intention to make a bid for the company."



The purpose of the observation segment is to alert the market to special facts and circumstances or actions pertaining to the subject issuer or security. The observation segment is a subset of the Official List.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



TIEDOTE 21.08.2017 OSAKKEET



ORAVA ASUNTORAHASTO OYJ:N OSAKKEET TARKKAILULISTALLE



Investors House Oyj julkisti 21.08.2017 pörssitiedotteen, jonka mukaan Investors House Oyj ilmoittaa tekevänsä vapaaehtoisen julkisen ostotarjouksen kaikista Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj:n osakkeista.



Nasdaq Helsinki siirtää Orava Asuntorahasto Oyj:n osakkeet Pörssin sääntöjen 2.2.8.2 kohdan (iv) perusteella tarkkailulistalle.



Pörssin säännöt 2.2.8.2 kohta (iv): "Yhtiö on julkisen ostotarjouksen kohteena tai ostotarjouksen tekijä on julkistanut aikomuksensa tehdä kyseisestä yhtiöstä ostotarjouksen."



Tarkkailulistalle siirtämisen tarkoituksena on ilmoittaa markkinoille kyseistä liikkeeseenlaskijaa tai arvopaperia koskevasta seikasta tai toimenpiteestä. Tarkkailulista on pörssilistan osa.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260