

OMAHA (dpa-AFX) - Sempra Energy (SRE) announced an agreement to acquire Energy Future Holdings Corp., the indirect owner of 80 percent of Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC, operator of the largest electric transmission and distribution system in Texas.



As per the agreement, Sempra Energy will pay about $9.45 billion in cash to acquire Energy Future and its ownership in Oncor, while taking a major step forward in resolving Energy Future's long-running bankruptcy case. The enterprise value of the transaction is about $18.8 billion, including the assumption of Oncor's debt.



The transaction is expected to be accretive to Sempra Energy's earnings beginning in 2018.



Sempra Energy expects to fund the $9.45 billion transaction using a combination of its own debt and equity, third-party equity, and $3 billion of expected investment-grade debt at the reorganized holding company.



Sempra Energy said it has received financing commitments from RBC Capital Markets and Morgan Stanley. Sempra Energy expects its equity ownership after the transaction to be about 60 percent of the reorganized holding company.



As a result of the transaction, it is anticipated that Oncor's underlying financial strength and credit ratings will improve. Sempra Energy also will maintain the existing independence of Oncor's board of directors, which has protected Oncor and its customers during the ongoing Energy Future bankruptcy.



As part of the transaction, Sempra Energy has committed to support Oncor's plan to invest $7.5 billion of capital over a five-year period to expand and reinforce its transmission and distribution network.



At the completion of the transaction, Bob Shapard, Oncor's CEO, will become executive chairman of the Oncor board of directors and Allen Nye, currently Oncor's general counsel, will succeed Shapard as Oncor's CEO. Both are slated to serve on the Oncor board, which will consist of 13 directors, including seven independent directors from Texas, two from existing equity holders and two from the new Sempra Energy-led holding company.



The transaction is subject to customary closing conditions, including the approval of the Public Utility Commission of Texas, U.S. Bankruptcy Court of Delaware, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and the U.S. Department of Justice under the Hart-Scott-Rodino Act.



Sempra Energy expects the transaction to be completed in the first half of 2018. Lazard and Morgan Stanley are acting as financial advisors to Sempra Energy and, White & Case LLP, as legal advisor.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX