

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Estonia's producer prices increased at a faster pace in July, figures from Statistics Estonia showed Monday.



The producer price index rose 4.1 percent year-over-year in July, following a 3.3 percent rise in June.



The price index for the utility sector grew the most by 8.3 percent annually in July, followed by mining and quarrying sphere by 5.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices went up 0.4 percent in July.



Data also showed that import prices climbed 3.3 percent in July from a year ago. Compared to previous month, import prices dropped 0.4 percent.



Export prices increased 4.8 percent yearly in July, while it showed no variations from the preceding month.



