English language teachers from public sector schools in Punjab were awarded internationally recognised Cambridge English certificates at a ceremony in Lahore, attended by the Minister of Higher Education Syed Raza Gillani.

Sixty six teachers completed training courses run by Institute of Career Development (ICD) as part of a pilot project with the Higher Education department, earlier this year, and were presented with their certificates by Mr Ramiz Haddadin, a senior representative of Cambridge English which is part of the world-leading University of Cambridge.

Mr Haddadin praised the teachers for their commitment to updating their skills and congratulated ICD and the Government of Punjab on this excellent initiative which will benefit not just the teachers, but generations of students. "Cambridge English exists to help millions of people learn English and prove their skills to the world," explained Mr Haddadin. "Our qualifications for teachers give them the skills to give their students the skills they need to use English to communicate effectively in the real world."

The event was attended by CEO Lahore Knowledge Park Company Dr Zubair Iqbal, Dr Osamah Qureshi, Center Exam Manager of ICD and Mr Gavin MacDonald of Scottish Universities. More than 100 Teachers, School Heads, University ELT Faculty members and graduate students also attended the event.

The Minister of Higher Education explained that the government has established Faculty Development Academies in Punjab, to meet the need for more effective teaching, and thanked Cambridge English and its regional team for their support.

On behalf of ICD, Dr Osamah Qureshi Center Exam Manager said that for progress of Pakistan, good teachers are very much essential and that ICD and Cambridge English will continue to support both public and private sector schools to help improve teachers' skills and confidence.

Mr Haddadin also inaugurated PELTA Pakistan English Language Teacher Association which will provide a unique networking platform for ELT teachers

