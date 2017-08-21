40 Use Cases Demonstrate Business Value of Industrial Internet

The Industrial Internet Consortium (IIC)the world's leading organization transforming business and society by accelerating the adoption of the Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT), has partnered with Fira de Barcelona to present IoT Solutions World Congress 2017 (IOTSWC 2017) in Barcelona from October 3-5, 2017. The largest global IoT conference, IOTSWC 2017 is projected to be 20 percent larger than last year's conference with approximately 3,000 conference attendees, 10,000 conference and expo visitors and one additional cross-industry bonus track bring the number of conference tracks to seven.

The conference will feature 250 speakers talking about real-world customer and partner experiences, 40 business use cases from the main industries impacted by IoT manufacturing, energy utilities, connected transport, and buildings infrastructure, among others. IIC members are delivering nine of the keynote speeches and will participate on three executive panels and 48 vertical-industry panel sessions.

"We partnered with Fira de Barcelona because we believe in the power of the industrial Internet to transform many industries," said Dr. Richard Soley, Executive Director, IIC. "Speakers and conference tracks were chosen to highlight use cases across industries that demonstrate business outcomes such as increased revenues, reduced costs, improved safety, and improved operational efficiency."

