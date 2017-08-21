sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

58,39 Euro		-0,11
-0,19 %
WKN: A0MRDY ISIN: DK0060079531 Ticker-Symbol: DS81 
Aktie:
Branche
Logistik/Transport
Aktienmarkt
OMX Copenhagen 20
1-Jahres-Chart
DSV A/S Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DSV A/S 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
58,57
58,83
09:30
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
DSV A/S
DSV A/S Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
DSV A/S58,39-0,19 %