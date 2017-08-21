New data to be presented will inform physicians on different aspects of treatment for patients with atrial fibrillation

Results of RE-DUAL PCI™ trial will be presented in 'Late Breaking Science in PCI 2' session on 27 August1

Boehringer Ingelheim today announced that it will present important new data on the treatment of patients with atrial fibrillation (AF) at the ESC Congress in Barcelona, Spain, 26-30 August 2017. In total, four abstracts have been accepted, investigating different aspects of AF patient treatment. The results of the RE-DUAL PCI™ trial have been selected for one of the Late Breaking Science sessions of the congress.

The RE-DUAL PCI™ trial compared dual therapy with triple therapy after percutaneous coronary intervention (PCI) with stent placement in approximately 2,500 adults with atrial fibrillation. Patients were either treated with dabigatran etexilate (Pradaxa) and a single antiplatelet agent or with the vitamin K antagonist (VKA) warfarin and two antiplatelets. The dabigatran doses investigated in this trial are the same doses which have already demonstrated effective stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation and are therefore approved around the world in this indication.1

"The presentation of the results of our RE-DUAL PCI™ trial at ESC is particularly timely as the focus of the 2017 congress is '40 years of PCI'", commented Professor Jörg Kreuzer, Vice President Medicine, Therapeutic Area Cardiovascular, Boehringer Ingelheim. "We are honoured that the results will be included in the congress Spotlight Session and hope that the findings from the trial will provide a valuable contribution to patient management in the PCI setting."

Abstract Title Details (Venue: Fira Gran Via, Barcelona) RE-DUAL PCI™: Dual antithrombotic therapy with dabigatran after percutaneous coronary intervention in patients with atrial fibrillation1 'Late-breaking Science in PCI 2' Spotlight of the Congress (1920), 14:45-15:00, 27 August, Spotlight Stage, Speaker Christopher Cannon Medication burden and perception of anticoagulation treatments in atrial fibrillation patients: results from an international survey2 'Poster session 4: Stroke prevention' (P3618), 08:30-12:30, 28 August, Poster Area, Speaker Deidre Lane Prescribing of dabigatran etexilate in accordance with the European label for stroke prevention in atrial fibrillation: Findings from the GLORIA-AF™ Registry3 'Poster session 5: Registries and cost of treatment' (P4600) 14:00-18:00, 28 August, Poster Area, Speaker Gregory Lip Development and validation of a novel biomarker-based risk score to improve the prediction of death in patients with atrial fibrillation4 'Stroke risk prediction in atrial fibrillation' session (5770), 14:54-15:12, 29 August, Valetta Village 5, Speaker Ziad Hijazi

