SimCorp, a leading provider of investment management solutions and services for the global financial services industry, has announced that C WorldWide Asset Management Fondsmæglerselskab A/S, has extended its SimCorp Dimension license agreement to include Data Warehouse Manager and SimCorp Coric. With the investment, the firm aims to enhance its client reporting to meet the growing demands for transparency, by the global investor community.



C WorldWide Asset Management, a Danish based Asset Manager with DKK 110bn AuM, will be replacing its current reporting solution with SimCorp Coric's full end-to-end client communications suite, and for the first time, adopting digital reporting to its clients with SimCorp Coric Web Reporter. The move is designed to accommodate increasingly frequent and complex requests for data from investors. C WorldWide Asset Management's Client Service teams will be empowered with the ability to design new reports as well as customize content through the provision of user-friendly reporting tools.



C WorldWide Asset Management selected SimCorp Coric and the SimCorp Dimension Data Warehouse following a competitive tender process. A key factor in the decision process was SimCorp Coric's ability to seamlessly integrate with the Data Warehouse, which acts as a central repository for reporting and analytics. This means C WorldWide Asset Management will be able to ensure that extracted data can be pulled together into a standardized, usable format for reporting. The single source will simplify the process dramatically, creating timely, highly-automated and accurate reporting, streamlining workflows and strengthening compliance handling.



Charlotte Wisbech Skov, Head of Portfolio Administration from C WorldWide Asset Management said: "Client reporting is an important communication tool for C WorldWide Asset Management. With SimCorp Coric, we will now have a reporting solution that can be integrated together with SimCorp Dimension, our broader front to back investment management platform. This development supports our strong focus on delivering a world-class client experience, further strengthened by the inclusion of digital self-service tools.



The integrated approach also has a direct impact on the implementation time frame, which is expected to be shorter, compared with alternative solutions."



Stuart Keeler, Managing Director at SimCorp Coric said: "We are delighted to welcome C WorldWide Asset Management to our rapidly growing global client base, and to our new suite of digital client reporting services. SimCorp Coric is committed to investing in next generation technologies, to deliver client information via web browser or mobile device. This approach is key to delivering confidence to the investor and unburdens asset managers like C WorldWide Asset Management with the aggregation, management and communication of data reporting, leaving them to focus more closely on their organizational objectives."



Enquiries regarding this announcement should be addressed to: Mittal Shah, SimCorp UK/North America +44 207 397 8072, mittal.shah@simcorp.com



Anders Crillesen, SimCorp Corporate Communications, +45 3544 6474, anders.crillesen@simcorp.com



About SimCorp Coric



SimCorp Coric is a best-in-class enterprise client communications and reporting solution for private wealth and institutional asset management firms to automate their end-to-end reporting processes and enhance client service. The solution integrates with virtually any investment management solution, drawing data from any source into a consistent and transparent form across all client communications. SimCorp Coric is fully owned by SimCorp, a leading provider of integrated investment management solutions for the global financial services industry, listed on NASDAQ Copenhagen. For more information, please visit www.simcorpcoric.com



About C WorldWide Asset Management Fondsmæglerselskab A/S



C WorldWide Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A/S is a focused and independent asset manager. Their objective is to deliver consistent, long term asset growth for their clients through active investments in listed equities on global stock exchanges.



Clients are mainly institutional investors and external distribution channels. The product range includes discretionary asset management services and mutual fund products.



The combination of a unique investment philosophy based on careful stock-picking and long-term global trends coupled with a stable team of experienced portfolio managers, has since 1986 resulted in world-class investment results. For more information, please visit www.CWorldWide.com