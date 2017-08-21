Company announcement No 40/2017- 21 August 2017



On 9 March 2017, Royal Unibrew initiated a share buy-back programme, cf. company announcement no. 12/2017 of 8 March 2017. The programme is carried out under Art. 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on market abuse (the Market Abuse Regulation - MAR) and the resulting delegated legislation. The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised in the period from 9 March 2017 to 28 February 2018. The total share buy-back in the period will not exceed a market price of DKK 560 million.



The following transactions have been made under the programme:



Number Average purchase Transaction value, of price DKK shares -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated, last 766,951 304.70 233,690,781.34 announcement -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 August 2017 8,497 313.33 2,662,396.45 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 15 August 2017 1,364 316.51 431,713.37 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 16 August 2017 16,429 316.15 5,194,054.64 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 17 August 2017 11,595 315.59 3,659,290.40 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 18 August 2017 5,000 309.99 1,549,938.00 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Accumulated under the 809,836 305.23 247,188,174.19 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above Royal Unibrew owns a total of 951,523 shares, corresponding to 1.8% of the share capital. The total amount of shares in the company is 52,700,000, including treasury shares.



