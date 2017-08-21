Company announcement Group Communications Company announcement No. 44/2017 Holmens Kanal 2 - 12 DK-1092 København K Tel. +45 45 14 56 95 21 August 2017













Danske Bank share buy-back programme: transactions in week 33



On 2 February 2017, Danske Bank A/S announced a share buy-back programme. The programme is being carried out under the European Commission's Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation"). The share buy-back for a total of DKK 10 billion, with a maximum of 90 million shares, will be made in the period from 3 February 2017 to 2 February 2018, at the latest.



The following transactions were made under the share buy-back programme in week 33:



Number VWAP Gross value of shares DKK DKK ------------ -------------- Total, latest announcement 21,632,000 5,316,742,320 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 14 August 2017 158,000 250.06 39,509,480 -------------------- 15 August 2017 160,000 248.53 39,764,800 -------------------- 16 August 2017 158,000 248.62 39,281,960 -------------------- 17 August 2017 158,000 247.54 39,111,320 -------------------- 18 August 2017 165,000 244.36 40,319,400 -------------------- Total accumulated over week 33 799,000 197,986,960 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Total accumulated during the share buyback 22,431,000 5,514,729,280 programme --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



With the transactions stated above, Danske Bank A/S holds a total of 24,749,980 own shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers, or 2.64% of Danske Bank A/S' share capital.



We enclose share buy-back transactions data in detailed and aggregated form provided in accordance with the Commissions delegated regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.







Contact: Kenni Leth, Group Press Officer, tel. +45 45 14 14 00



