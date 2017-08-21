AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration Number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

("AECI")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following sale under the LTIP in respect of the awards that vested on 30 June 2017:

Name: Nomini Rapoo Position and company: Group Company Secretary, AECI Class of securities: Ordinary shares Nature of transaction: On-market sale of ordinary shares Date of transaction: 18 August 2017 Number of securities: 6 491 Volume weighted average sale price per security: 10436.19 cents Highest sale price per security: 10480.00 cents Lowest sale price per security: 10400.00 cents Total value of transaction: R677,223.56 Nature of interest: Direct beneficial Clearance to deal obtained: Yes

Woodmead, Sandton

21 August 2017

