sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

6,513 Euro		+0,027
+0,42 %
WKN: 863727 ISIN: ZAE000000220 Ticker-Symbol: A7Z 
Aktie:
Branche
Mischkonzerne
Aktienmarkt
AFRIKA
1-Jahres-Chart
AECI LIMITED Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
AECI LIMITED 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
21.08.2017 | 10:14
(4 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

AECI LIMITED

(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)

(Registration Number: 1924/002590/06)

Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220

("AECI")

DEALING IN SECURITIES BY COMPANY SECRETARY

In compliance with JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following sale under the LTIP in respect of the awards that vested on 30 June 2017:

Name:Nomini Rapoo
Position and company:Group Company Secretary, AECI
Class of securities:Ordinary shares
Nature of transaction:On-market sale of ordinary shares
Date of transaction:18 August 2017
Number of securities:6 491
Volume weighted average sale
price per security:10436.19 cents
Highest sale price per security:10480.00 cents
Lowest sale price per security:10400.00 cents
Total value of transaction:R677,223.56
Nature of interest:Direct beneficial
Clearance to deal obtained:Yes

Woodmead, Sandton

21 August 2017

Sponsor:

RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)


© 2017 PR Newswire