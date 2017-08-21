AECI Limited - Director/PDMR Shareholding

AECI LIMITED
(Incorporated in the Republic of South Africa)
(Registration Number: 1924/002590/06)
Share code: AFE ISIN: ZAE000000220
("AECI")
DEALING IN SECURITIES BY COMPANY SECRETARY
In compliance with JSE Limited Listings Requirements, shareholders are advised of the following sale under the LTIP in respect of the awards that vested on 30 June 2017:
|Name:
|Nomini Rapoo
|Position and company:
|Group Company Secretary, AECI
|Class of securities:
|Ordinary shares
|Nature of transaction:
|On-market sale of ordinary shares
|Date of transaction:
|18 August 2017
|Number of securities:
|6 491
|Volume weighted average sale
|price per security:
|10436.19 cents
|Highest sale price per security:
|10480.00 cents
|Lowest sale price per security:
|10400.00 cents
|Total value of transaction:
|R677,223.56
|Nature of interest:
|Direct beneficial
|Clearance to deal obtained:
|Yes
Woodmead, Sandton
21 August 2017
Sponsor:
RAND MERCHANT BANK (A division of FirstRand Bank Limited)