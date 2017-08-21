Yellow Door Energy, Elcome Sign Agreement and Will Begin Installation of a 311 kWp Rooftop Solar PV Plant

DUBAI, UAE, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

As an investor and owner-operator YDE will manage the construction, operation and maintenance of the solar plant for the next 20 years.

Yellow Door Energy (YDE), a Dubai-based firm that invests in and operates distributed solar and energy efficiency assets, announced today that it will begin the installation of a 311 kWp solar PV plant at Elcome's headquarters located in Dubai Investments Park, Dubai, UAE. Elcome is one of the world's leading marine technology system integration and services companies and employs a workforce of over 500 people in 11 countries. Yellow Door Energy will manage the construction, operation and maintenance of the solar PV plant for the next 20 years. The solar lease structure eliminates the need for Elcome to make a capital investment and take on operational risk, allowing them to focus on their core business.

The solar PV system will generate approximately 503,050 kWh per year and reduce CO2 emissions by 354 tons annually, which is equivalent to planting 9,162 tree seedlings per year. The EPC contractor for the project will be Enerwhere, a Dubai-based, DEWA-certified solar company specialized in commercial-industrial scale systems. Construction of the project will commence in September 2017 and the plant is expected to be operational by the end of the year.

Jeremy Crane, CEO of Yellow Door Energy, said, "As a technology leader in Dubai for nearly 50 years, it is natural for Elcome to adopt solar power. We are excited to be able to provide them with an installation at zero cost, which offers them long-term savings."

Jimmy Grewal, Executive Director of Elcome, said, "We design and deliver cutting edge electrical and automation systems for ships of all types, helping our customers improve the efficiency of their fleets. It was time for us to do the same for our headquarters in Dubai. The first step was to partner with Yellow Door Energy to source a significant portion of our power requirement from clean sources, while saving money in the process. We will be making investments in new energy consumption monitoring and management systems in the coming year to further reduce our dependency on the grid."

The rooftop solar PV installation represents another important success under the 'Shams Dubai' initiative, launched by the Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) to regulate solar energy generation in buildings, and to move the Emirate one step closer to achieving its vision of 7% renewable energy by 2020 and 15% by 2030.

About YellowDoorEnergy

YellowDoorEnergy (YDE) is a leading provider of lease-to-own solar energy solutions for commercial and industrial energy consumers in the Middle East and Africa. Headquartered in Dubai, UAE, YDE identifies, finances and implements energy efficiency solutions that enable customers to save energy and reduce electricity bills and carbon emissions.

The company was founded in 2015 with a vision to support the region's transition to a sustainable energy future by making it easier and more affordable for private and public organizations to make the switch to solar. Yellow Door allows customers to buy solar energy with no upfront cost.

About Elcome International LLC

Founded in 1969, Elcome International LLC is a diversified turnkey solutions provider of marine electronics, electrical and safety systems for the world maritime industry. With its modern 100,000 sq. ft. headquarters in Dubai, Elcome has sales and support offices in United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Egypt, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Sri Lanka, Singapore and Malaysia, as well as a subsidiary and associated companies in India. The Elcome Group (including associated companies) has over 500 employees, including over 200 factory-trained engineers and technicians. The company is certified to ISO 9001:2008, ISO 14001:2004 and OHSAS 18001:2007 by DNV. Elcome is the authorized sales and service representative for many of the world's major manufacturers of marine products and systems, and manufactures its own line of type-approved marine electrical switchboards under the ELSYS brand name. The company provides 24/7 shipboard installation, support, and flyaway service for navigation, communication, automation, and safety systems for over 800 vessels per month with a first-time fix-rate of 96 percent. Additionally, Elcome is South East Asia's largest supplier of nautical charts and publications, both print and digital, and operates an FTA-approved training center and bridge simulator in Dubai for dynamic positioning and ECDIS courses.

About Enerwhere

Enerwhere was among the first solar companies in Dubai certified by DEWA to carry out solar system installation under the Shams Dubai initiative and is one of the lead EPC contractors in terms of installed projects in the Dubai market. Enerwhere is specialized in the provision of commercial and industrial scale solar solutions, both on and off grid. Enerwhere uniquely combines a range of technologies to provide the cheapest, cleanest, and most efficient energy solution to meet the power needs of customers in construction, oil & gas, mining, hospitality and manufacturing sectors with payment models that suit the cash flow needs of their customers.

For further information about Enerwhere, please visit http://www.enerwhere.com .

