JZ Capital Partners Ltd - Net Asset Value(s)

JZ CAPITAL PARTNERS LIMITED (the "Company" or "JZCP")

(a closed-ended investment company incorporated with limited liability under the laws of Guernsey with registered number 48761)

Monthly Net Asset Value ("NAV")

The unaudited Net Asset Value per Ordinary Share of the Company as at the close of business on 31st July 2017 was as follows:

Company Name Date NAV per Ordinary Share JZ Capital Partners Limited 31st July 2017 US$ 9.92

The NAV at 31 July 2017 is $9.92 per share ($9.92 at 30 June 2017).Currency gains of 4 cents and investment income of 2 cents are offset by investment losses of 2 cents and fund expenses and finance costs of 4 cents.

