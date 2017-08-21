

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Asian stocks ended mostly lower on Monday after the ouster of White House chief strategist Steve Bannon by U.S. President Donald Trump and the start of joint military drills by the U.S. and South Korea today.



The dollar edged away from four-month lows against the yen and oil held stable while gold prices were little changed ahead of the U.S. Federal Reserve's annual central banking symposium in Jackson Hole, Wyoming on Thursday and Friday.



Chinese shares edged higher after the country's securities regulator said China Unicom's $11.7 billion ownership reform plan hasn't violated rules.



The benchmark Shanghai Composite index rose 18.18 points or 0.56 percent to 3,286.91 while Hong Kong's Hang Seng index was up 107 points or 0.40 percent at 27,154 in late trade.



Japanese shares hit fresh 3-1/2-month lows as the dollar hovered near four-month low versus the yen on U.S. political woes and amid the annual joint military drill between U.S. and Korean forces.



The Nikkei average dropped 77.28 points or 0.40 percent to 19,393.13, its lowest level since May 1. The broader Topix index closed 0.14 percent lower at 1,595.19. with financials underperforming the broader market.



Australian shares fell notably, dragged down by banks as doubts grew over U.S. President Trump's ability to deliver his economic agenda. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 21.20 points or 0.37 percent to 5,725.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index shed 18.50 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 5,780.



Banks Commonwealth and NAB dropped 0.9 percent and half a percent respectively. BlueScope Steel plunged almost 22 percent after its full-year underlying earnings missed estimates and the steelmaker warned of mounting competition.



Miner Fortescue Metals Group soared 6.4 percent after its annual profit more than doubled. BHP Billiton advanced 1.2 percent and Rio Tinto added 1.5 percent after Chinese iron ore futures soared almost 7 percent on Friday.



Seoul stocks turned lower on profit taking by foreigners and institutional investors. The benchmark Kospi slid 3.37 points or 0.14 percent to 2,355.00, dragged down by utilities.



New Zealand shares closed marginally lower, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index closing down 6 points at 7,867.78, dragged down by healthcare stocks.



Benchmark indexes in India, Indonesia, Malaysia and Singapore were down between 0.1 percent and half a percent, while the Taiwan Weighted closed marginally higher.



U.S. stocks fell modestly on Friday to mark a second week of losses amid little economic or corporate news. The Dow dropped 0.4 percent, the Nasdaq Composite slid 0.1 percent and the S&P 500 edged down 0.2 percent.



