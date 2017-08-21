The changes below will take effect on Nasdaq Copenhagen as per 22 August 2017.



ISIN DK0015216675 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Name: Victoria Properties -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume before 4,664,358 shares each bearing a face value of DKK 10 (DKK change: 46,643,580) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Change: DKK 41,979,222 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Volume after 4,664,358 shares each bearing a face value of DKK 1 (DKK change: 4,664,358) -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- New face value: DKK 1 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Short name: VIPRO -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Orderbook ID: 3486 --------------------------------------------------------------------------------



For further information, please contact: Pernille Gram, Surveillance, tel. +45 33 93 33 66





