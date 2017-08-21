Cubet Announced as an Official Sponsor for Laracon EU 2017

KOCHI, India, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

Cubet Techno Labs, one of the fastest growing IT solution provider of UK, announced today that they will be actively participating in the most awaited European Laravel Conference of the year, Laracon EU 2017. They will also be one of the official sponsors of this prestigious event.

Lovegin John, CEO of Cubet Technolabs stated, "We are privileged to mark a presence and also be the official sponsor of Laracon EU 2017. Cubet has emerged as the industry leaders of enterprise web and mobile application development in a short frame of time and now we are proud that our growth has allowed us to craft new opportunities for advancement of our client's digital dreams to perfection."

With over 150+ developers (30+ developers on Laravel alone), Cubet has been focussed on contributing to the community as well and creating cutting-edge solutions using niche server side and front-end technology stack including Vue/Node/Angular/React/Meteor as well as Native/hybrid mobile application development using iOS/Android/React Native technologies. With most of their applications requiring scalability, they have ensured high redundancy and flexibility by hosting over 200+ of their applications on the cloud.

"Having worked with few of our marquee customers from UK & US for more than 7+ years, I am happy to say that the applications built on Laravel have stood the test of time and also have been highly scalable supporting more than 600,000+ users," says Lovegin. Please feel free to check their profile here, where they have worked with award-winning SMBs and enterprises to create applications with over 600,000+ users /million + interactions : CUBETTECH PORTFOLIO.

Cubet will be represented at Laracon by its Vice President, Anoop M George, and can be reached on anoop.george@cubettech.com. Talk to him regarding a free and exclusive proof of concept work on Laravel that Cubet is offering as a special package for Laracon. Their expertise includes enterprise utility applications like CRMs, health & fitness applications, ecommerce applications, social networking applications, etc.

About Laracon EU

Laracon EU is a unique international Laravel event with over 750 attendees and it is the largest gathering of Laravel developers and enthusiasts across Europe. This grand three-day Laravel conference has multiple tracks and is focused on in-depth technical discussion, aimed at all enthusiastic developers who have a passion for building innovative web applications. Know more about Laracon EU.

About Cubet

Cubet Techno Labs is a Digital Engineering company, helping to architect your digital dreams to perfections. Formed in 2007, Cubet has been focussed on SMAC Developmentand consulting that helps enterprises and on-line businesses go from ideation to execution. They always had a great emphasis on FOSS front end and back end technologies including JavaScript Frameworks like Vue/Node/Angular/React/Meteor and Mobile app technologies- iOS/Android/ReactNative as well as cloud deployment on AWS. There is a dedicated team of UI/UX/HTML developers, Project Management and QA team to support all projects and ensure bug free releases. Please also feel free to check our git - where we have built JS frameworks as well as Laravel-Cassandra/Mongo integrations for handling big data: Cubettech GIT

To learn more about Cubet, please visit: http://cubettech.com/



Contact:

Anoop George

+91-9495059292

anoop.george@cubettech.com

