21.08.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: RCB (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) DO & CO cut to HOLD, TP EUR 63.0 - Earnings, target and rating downgrades - 16%-22% earnings revisions over the entire forecast horizon due to weaker outlook for the Airline Catering segment- Target price lowered from EUR 77 to EUR 63 given the reduction of our earnings forecasts- Rating cut to HOLD (BUY) in absence of share price upside to our new target- We expect intense competition for the catering contract for the new yet to be opened airport in Istanbul 1Q 17/18 results were much worse than our projections in...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...