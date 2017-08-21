21.08.2017 Zugemailt von / gefunden bei: RCB (BSN-Hinweis: Lauftext im Original des Aussenders, Titel (immer) und Bebilderung (oft) durch boerse-social.com aus dem Fotoarchiv von photaq.com) S IMMO raised to BUY, TP EUR 15.0 - Rating and target price upgrades - 18% CAGR of recurring earnings projected until 2019e- At least 4% CAGR of EPRA NAV ahead until 2019e- Economic loan-to-value shrinks to 43% by YE 2017e- We see more upside from developments and re-valuation gains Following the very profitable sale of standing assets, the termination of the expensive participating capital and the inclusion of additional developments we updated our projections for the group. On balance we keep our recurring earnings...

