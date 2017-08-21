

LA DEFENSE (dpa-AFX) - French energy giant Total SA (TTA.L, TTFNF.PK, TOT) announced Monday that it has agreed to acquire E&P company Maersk Oil & Gas A/S, a unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S (AMKAF.PK, AMKBF.PK), in a $7.45 billion share and debt transaction. Under the agreed terms, the Denmark-based shipping and oil company will receive a consideration of $4.95 billion in Total shares and Total will assume $2.5 billion of Maersk Oil's debt. A.P. Moller-Maersk shares were gaining around 4 percent in the morning trading in Denmark.



The transaction is immediately accretive to both cash flow and earnings per share and delivers further growth over coming years, the company said.



The Boards of both Total and A.P. Moller-Maersk have approved the transaction, which is expected to close in first quarter 2018 and has an effective date of July 1, 2017.



Under the deal, Total will issue to A.P. Moller-Maersk, 97.5 million of shares, based on the average Total share price on the 20 business days prior to August 21, which will represent 3.75 percent of the enlarged share capital of Total.



Total has also offered the possibility of a seat on its Board of Directors to A.P. Moller Holding A/S, main shareholder of A.P. Moller-Maersk.



At closing of the transaction, in order that Total's shareholders benefit from the accretive impact of the acquisition of Maersk Oil on earnings and cash flow, Total's Board will consider removing the discount offered on the scrip dividend.



With the deal, Total is expected to become the second largest operator in the North West Europe offshore region. Post completion, Total will operate over 500 kboe/d (gross) production in this region.



Total expects to generate operational, commercial and financial synergies of more than $400 million per year, mainly by the combination of assets of Total and Maersk Oil in North Sea, an area of excellence for both companies.



Patrick Pouyanne, Total's Chairman and CEO said, 'It is in line with our announced strategy to take advantage of the current market conditions and of our stronger balance sheet to add new resources at attractive conditions. By adding such a portfolio of growing conventional offshore North Sea assets, we confirm our strategy for value creation of, on the one hand, playing to our core strengths in order to grow further and, on the other hand, to constantly seek to lower our break-even by delivering significant synergies.'



In Paris, Total shares were trading at 42.38 euros, down 0.63 percent. In Denmark, A.P. Moller-Maersk shares traded at 13,320 Danish kroner, up 4.06 percent.



