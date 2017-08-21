Global Network Switches Market Report 2017-2021

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --
The "Global Network Switches Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.
The global network switches market to decline at a CAGR of (2.64%) during the period 2017-2021.
The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers switches used by servers and storage providers, telecommunication providers, and enterprise and industrial users.
One trend in the market is white-box switching. White-box switches are also termed open Ethernet switches in the market. These white-box switches include only the hardware of switches that are manufactured by original device manufacturers (ODMs). They are sold to end-users without any operating systems installed in them.
According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for data centers. The growth of advanced technologies, such as cloud-based services and big data analytics, has increased the demand for data centers worldwide. Currently, developed countries such as the US are the largest markets for data center operations.
Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is complex installation process. The installation process of network switch devices is complex because of the requirement for high accuracy and the involvement of a number of sub-processes. Although the degree of complexity is low when it comes to a small network in an enterprise, for large networks such as telecom network backhaul projects, the process can take more than a week to complete.
Key vendors
- Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
- Brocade Communications
- Cisco Systems
- D-Link
- Juniper Networks
Other prominent vendors
- Aerohive
- Allied Telesis
- Arista Networks
- Advantech B+B SmartWorx
- Belkin International
- (LINKSYS)
- Black Box
- Curtiss-Wright
- Dell
- Ericsson
- HPE
- Huawei
- Mellanox Technologies
- Moxa
- NEC
- NETGEAR
- Oracle
- PLANET Technology
- Siemens
- Telco Systems
- Westermo (Beijer ELECTRONICS )
- TP-Link
- ZTE
Key Topics Covered:
Part 01: Executive summary
Part 02: Scope of the report
Part 03: Research Methodology
Part 04: Introduction
Part 05: Market landscape
Part 06: Market segmentation by switching ports
Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user
Part 08: Geographical segmentation
Part 09: Key leading countries
Part 10: Decision framework
Part 11: Drivers and challenges
Part 12: Market trends
Part 13: Vendor landscape
Part 14: Key vendor analysis
Part 15: Appendix
