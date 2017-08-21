Global Network Switches Market Report 2017-2021

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global network switches market to decline at a CAGR of (2.64%) during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers switches used by servers and storage providers, telecommunication providers, and enterprise and industrial users.

One trend in the market is white-box switching. White-box switches are also termed open Ethernet switches in the market. These white-box switches include only the hardware of switches that are manufactured by original device manufacturers (ODMs). They are sold to end-users without any operating systems installed in them.



According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for data centers. The growth of advanced technologies, such as cloud-based services and big data analytics, has increased the demand for data centers worldwide. Currently, developed countries such as the US are the largest markets for data center operations.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is complex installation process. The installation process of network switch devices is complex because of the requirement for high accuracy and the involvement of a number of sub-processes. Although the degree of complexity is low when it comes to a small network in an enterprise, for large networks such as telecom network backhaul projects, the process can take more than a week to complete.

Key vendors



Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise

Brocade Communications

Cisco Systems

D-Link

Juniper Networks

Other prominent vendors



Aerohive

Allied Telesis

Arista Networks

Advantech B+B SmartWorx

Belkin International

(LINKSYS)

Black Box

Curtiss-Wright

Dell

Ericsson

HPE

Huawei

Mellanox Technologies

Moxa

NEC

NETGEAR

Oracle

PLANET Technology

Siemens

Telco Systems

Westermo (Beijer ELECTRONICS )

TP-Link

ZTE

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by switching ports



Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user



Part 08: Geographical segmentation



Part 09: Key leading countries



Part 10: Decision framework



Part 11: Drivers and challenges



Part 12: Market trends



Part 13: Vendor landscape



Part 14: Key vendor analysis



Part 15: Appendix



