sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen
21.08.2017 | 11:01
(3 Leser)
Schrift ändern:
(0 Bewertungen)

PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Global Network Switches Market Report 2017-2021

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Network Switches Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

Research and Markets Logo

The global network switches market to decline at a CAGR of (2.64%) during the period 2017-2021.

The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers switches used by servers and storage providers, telecommunication providers, and enterprise and industrial users.

One trend in the market is white-box switching. White-box switches are also termed open Ethernet switches in the market. These white-box switches include only the hardware of switches that are manufactured by original device manufacturers (ODMs). They are sold to end-users without any operating systems installed in them.

According to the report, one driver in the market is growing demand for data centers. The growth of advanced technologies, such as cloud-based services and big data analytics, has increased the demand for data centers worldwide. Currently, developed countries such as the US are the largest markets for data center operations.

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is complex installation process. The installation process of network switch devices is complex because of the requirement for high accuracy and the involvement of a number of sub-processes. Although the degree of complexity is low when it comes to a small network in an enterprise, for large networks such as telecom network backhaul projects, the process can take more than a week to complete.

Key vendors

  • Alcatel-Lucent Enterprise
  • Brocade Communications
  • Cisco Systems
  • D-Link
  • Juniper Networks

Other prominent vendors

  • Aerohive
  • Allied Telesis
  • Arista Networks
  • Advantech B+B SmartWorx
  • Belkin International
  • (LINKSYS)
  • Black Box
  • Curtiss-Wright
  • Dell
  • Ericsson
  • HPE
  • Huawei
  • Mellanox Technologies
  • Moxa
  • NEC
  • NETGEAR
  • Oracle
  • PLANET Technology
  • Siemens
  • Telco Systems
  • Westermo (Beijer ELECTRONICS )
  • TP-Link
  • ZTE

Key Topics Covered:

Part 01: Executive summary

Part 02: Scope of the report

Part 03: Research Methodology

Part 04: Introduction

Part 05: Market landscape

Part 06: Market segmentation by switching ports

Part 07: Market segmentation by end-user

Part 08: Geographical segmentation

Part 09: Key leading countries

Part 10: Decision framework

Part 11: Drivers and challenges

Part 12: Market trends

Part 13: Vendor landscape

Part 14: Key vendor analysis

Part 15: Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/b3chgs/global_network

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716


© 2017 PR Newswire