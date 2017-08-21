Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire
London, August 21
|Rights and Issues Investment Trust Plc
|The Company announces:
|Total Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/07/2017) of £208m
|Net Assets (including unaudited revenue reserves at 31/07/2017) of £208m
|Cash Position of £17.61m
|The Net Asset Value (NAV) at 31/07/2017 was:
|Number of shares in issue:
|Per Income share (bid price) - including unaudited current period revenue*
|2,415.90p
|8,609,672
|Per Income share (bid price) - excluding current period revenue*
|2,398.88p
|Income share price
|2,150.00p
|Discount to NAV
|(11.01)%
|*Current period revenue covers the period 01/01/2016 to 31/07/2017
|Name of company
|% of portfolio
|1
|Scapa Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|16.79
|2
|Treatt Plc Ordinary 2p
|15.22
|3
|RPC Group Plc Ordinary 5p
|11.35
|4
|Hill & Smith Holdings Plc Ordinary 25p
|10.14
|5
|Vp Plc Ordinary 5p
|7.89
|6
|Colefax Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|6.30
|7
|Macfarlane Group Plc Ordinary 25p
|5.17
|8
|Electrocomponents PLC Ordinary 10p
|4.25
|9
|Spirax-Sarco Engineering Plc Ordinary 26.9231p
|3.54
|10
|Renold Plc Ordinary 5p
|3.36
|11
|Menzies (John) Plc Ordinary 25p
|3.26
|12
|Low & Bonar Plc Ordinary 5p
|2.63
|13
|Vitec Group Plc Ordinary 20p
|2.12
|14
|Dialight Plc Ordinary 1.89p
|1.14
|15
|Elecosoft Plc Ordinary 1p
|1.10
|16
|Titon Holdings Plc Ordinary 10p
|1.07
|17
|Castings Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.96
|18
|National Grid Plc Ordinary 11.395p
|0.68
|19
|Fenner Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.64
|20
|Chamberlin Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.58
|21
|GlaxoSmithKline Plc Ordinary 25p
|0.56
|22
|LPA Group Plc Ordinary 10p
|0.44
|23
|Santander UK 10.375% Non Cumulative Preferred
|0.37
|24
|Discretionary Unit Fund Managers Ltd
|0.29
|25
|Coral Products Plc Ordinary 1p
|0.14
|26
|Dyson Group Plc Ordinary GBP0.001
|0.01
|27
|Costain Group Plc Ordinary 50p
|0.00