Global Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market 2017-2021 - Introduction of Cloud Technologies, Artificial Intelligence, and Internet of Things

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Global Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global perishable goods sea transportation market to grow at a CAGR of 8.16% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Perishable Goods Sea Transportation Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers the revenue generated by different vendors by containership services offered to customers for perishable goods transport.

According to the report, one driver in the market is rising demand for processed food. Over the years there has been a significant growth in the demand for processed food because of changing consumer behavior and trends. People are more health conscious nowadays and prefer food products that are easy and convenient to use.

One trend in the market is sustainable transport methods. With the growing concern of ozone layer depletion and the greenhouse effect, all industries have taken initiatives to practice sustainable techniques. The main issue regarding sea freight is the emission of harmful gases like CO2, sulfur, and black carbon. The ocean freight companies have started understanding the need to have sustainable carbon targets.



Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is food safety issues. Perishable goods are highly sensitive to damage and spoilage. The products must be handled with care when transporting. Failure at any point of operation can result in food safety issues. The perishable food items to be transported have to be cooled before transferring to the reefers. Direct transfer without cooling will affect the quality of the product.

Key vendors



C.H. Robinson

CMA CGM

KUEHNE + NAGEL

Maersk Line

MSC (Mediterranean Shipping Company)

Other prominent vendors



Seatrade

DB Schenker

DHL

Panalpina World Transport

DSV Global Transport and Logistics

Hapag-Lloyd

Orient Overseas Container Line

Mitsui O.S.K Lines

Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by product type



Part 07: Geographical segmentation



Part 08: Drivers and challenges



Part 09: Market trends



Part 10: Key vendor analysis



Part 11: Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/bl6sfp/global_perishable

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716