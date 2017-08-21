In the period 14 August 2017 to 18 August 2017, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 3.6 million as part of the share buyback programme of up to DKK 300 million announced on 1 March 2017.



The share buy-back programme is expected to run until the end of March 2018. In aggregate, shares of DKK 124.2 million were bought back, equivalent to 41.4% of the overall programme.



Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made during week 33:



Date No. of Average purchase Transaction shares price (DKK) value (DKK) 14 August 2017 19,512 59.94 1,169,549 15 August 2017 7,317 60.00 439,020 16 August 2017 7,317 61.50 449,996 17 August 2017 12,195 61.40 748,773 18 August 2017 12,195 61.40 748,773 Accumulated during the period 58,536 60.75 3,556,111 Accumulated under the share 2,135,342 58.19 124,248,864 buyback programme



Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 (the "Market Abuse Regulation").



Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 4,750,620 own shares, equivalent to 2.9% of the share capital.



Transactional data relating to share buy-backs is provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission's Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.



Detailed transaction data





14 August 2017 15 August 2017 16 August 2017 17 August 2017 18 August 2017 ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP Number VWAP of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK of DKK share share share share share s s s s s ------------------------------------------------------------------------------- XCSE 19.512 59,94 7.317 60,00 7.317 61,50 12.195 61,40 12.195 61,40 TRQX 0 0 0 0 0 TRQM 0 0 0 0 0 BATE 0 0 0 0 0 BATD 0 0 0 0 0 CHIX 0 0 0 0 0 CHID 0 0 0 0 0 Total 19.512 59,94 7.317 60,00 7.317 61,50 12.195 61,40 12.195 61,40 -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- -----



14 August 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 19.512 59,94 ---------------------------------------------- 657 60,00 XCSE 20170814 9:04:04.726000 196 60,00 XCSE 20170814 9:04:04.726000 147 60,00 XCSE 20170814 9:04:04.726000 1.000 60,00 XCSE 20170814 12:04:54.349000 1.000 60,00 XCSE 20170814 12:04:54.349000 1.000 60,00 XCSE 20170814 14:06:45.866000 1.000 60,00 XCSE 20170814 14:06:45.866000 1.000 60,00 XCSE 20170814 15:20:31.273000 1.000 59,50 XCSE 20170814 16:01:25.309000 1.000 60,00 XCSE 20170814 16:41:48.196000 11.512 59,94 XCSE 20170814 16:42:57.768887



15 August 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 7.317 60,00 ---------------------------------------------- 1.000 60,00 XCSE 20170815 9:26:05.453000 1.000 60,00 XCSE 20170815 10:07:17.273000 1.000 60,00 XCSE 20170815 11:40:21.722000 4.317 60,00 XCSE 20170815 17:13:22.677903



16 August 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 7.317 61,50 ---------------------------------------------- 22 61,50 XCSE 20170816 13:35:03.042000 30 61,50 XCSE 20170816 14:51:50.536000 1.948 61,50 XCSE 20170816 15:32:14.680000 1.000 61,50 XCSE 20170816 15:32:14.680000 4.317 61,50 XCSE 20170816 17:08:28.927643





17 August 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 12.195 61,40 ---------------------------------------------- 748 61,00 XCSE 20170817 10:27:15.685000 252 61,00 XCSE 20170817 10:27:16.976000 2.000 61,50 XCSE 20170817 15:42:54.562000 1.000 61,50 XCSE 20170817 16:35:14.196000 1.000 61,50 XCSE 20170817 16:35:21.104000 7.195 61,40 XCSE 20170817 16:36:43.222718



18 August 2017 Volume Price Venue Time CET ---------------------------------------------- 12.195 61,40 ---------------------------------------------- 600 61,00 XCSE 20170818 9:18:01.535000 400 61,00 XCSE 20170818 9:18:02.128000 4.000 61,50 XCSE 20170818 16:42:01.656000 7.195 61,40 XCSE 20170818 16:50:09.788535



