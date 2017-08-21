Yeast Market Worth 5.40 Billion USD by 2022

PUNE, India, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The report"Yeast Marketby Type (Baker's, Brewer's, Wine, Feed, Bioethanol), Form (Dry, Instant, Fresh), Application (Food, Feed), Specialty Yeast by Type (Yeast Extracts and Autolysates), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022", published by MarketsandMarkets', the market was valued at USD 3.23 Billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.40 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 9.0% from 2017 to 2022. The market is driven by factors such as the growth of the bakery industry, increasing demand for convenience food, and increasing demand for bioethanol as a fuel.

Browse117 Market Data Tables and49 Figures spread through191Pages and in-depth TOC on"Yeast Market - Global Forecast to 2022"

http://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/yeast-industry-268.html

Bioethanol is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the Yeast Market, by type, during the forecast period

Bioethanol is produced by the fermentation of sugars by yeast. Yeast species such as Zymomonas mobilis are used as alternatives to yeast owing to their greater sugar intake, yield, and resistance to ethanol concentrations. The yeast, Saccharomyces cerevisiae, produces ethanol by the fermentation of sucrose or glucose. It helps in the enzymatic degradation of the lignocellulosic feedstock to manufacture bioethanol. Many countries have already accepted bioethanol as an alternative to gasoline, owing to its low carbon emission and environment-friendly nature.

The food segment, by application, accounted for the largest market share in the Yeast Market in 2016

Yeasts are used in the food industry for many applications such as soups, sauces, broths and gravies, snack seasonings, ready-to-eat meals, processed fish, meat and analogs, dairy, bakery, beverages, and dietary supplements. Saccharomyces cerevisiae, also known as baker's yeast, is the most common variety of yeast used in the fermentation and bread-making processes. It is considered to be a nutritive ingredient and additive for food processing.

The fresh yeast segment, by form, is projected to be the fastest-growing segment of the Yeast Market by form during the forecast period

Fresh yeast is available in forms such as cream, stabilized, and compressed. This yeast is used in bakery products, owing to its favorable rising qualities and ability to enhance flavor & taste in bread, croissants, and Danish pastries.

Significant growth for yeast is observed in the Asia-Pacific region

The Asia-Pacific region is projected to witness a significant growth rate due to its growing economy. Various factors such as urbanization, changes in lifestyle, increase in demand for convenience products, and consumer preference for natural food ingredients drive the demand for yeast in the food & beverages sector. China has witnessed high growth in the yeast-based products market, and is one of the emerging markets for baker's yeast. The Asia-Pacific market is driven by the growing demand for processed food products in developing economies such as India, China, Japan, Australia, and South Korea.

The key players in the Yeast Market include Associated British Foods plc (U.K.), AngelYeast Co., Ltd (China), Lesaffre Group (France), Chr. Hansen Holding A/S (Denmark), and Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Netherlands), Lallemand Inc. (Canada), Alltech (U.S.), Leiber GmbH (Germany), Oriental Yeast Co., Ltd. (Japan), and Synergy Flavors (U.K.).

