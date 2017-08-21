Rockstone Research: Time To Drill And Discover Cobalt-Rich Deposits in Canada

ZURICH, SWITZERLAND / ACCESSWIRE / August 21, 2017 / With 44 million shares issued and outstanding, and a market capitalization of $5 million CAD, King's Bay Resources Corp. (TSX.V: KBG; OTC PINK: KBGCF; Frankfurt: KGB1) today made the announcement I have been waiting for: The company is getting ready to drill its Lynx Lake Copper-Cobalt Project in Labrador, Canada. The goal of the initial 500 m drill program is to discover a copper-cobalt deposit near the surface. Previous exploration indicates formidable potential to achieve this goal.

English: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/en/research-reports/3423-Time-to-drill-and-discover-cobalt-rich-deposits

German: http://rockstone-research.com/index.php/de/research-reports/3424-Startklar-fuer-neuen-Aufwaertstrend-dank-Bohrstart

