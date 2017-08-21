

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - German shares fell on Monday as investors remained wary of geopolitical and U.S. political risks.



North Korea is issuing fresh threats as U.S. and the South Korean forces began a 10-day computer-based military exercise on the Korean peninsula.



The benchmark DAX was down 39 points or 0.32 percent at 12,125 amid little economic or corporate news.



Banks paced the decliners, with Commerzbank declining 0.8 percent and Deutsche Bank falling as much as 1 percent.



Automakers BMW, Daimler and Volkswagen were down between 0.4 percent and 0.8 percent.



