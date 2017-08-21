Paints And Coatings Market Report 2017: Growth Due to Changing Consumer Preferences for Bio Based Products

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Paints And Coatings Market By Product (High Solids, Powder, Waterborne, Solvent-borne), By Material (Acrylic, Alkyd, Polyurethane, Epoxy & Polyesters), By Application, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global paints and coatings market is anticipated to exceed USD 227.70 billion by 2025, according to this new report. The global market is anticipated to achieve moderate growth over the forecast period. The demand of these products globally is expected to increase owing to growth of applications from end-use industries, architecture segment, regional demand, changing consumer preference for bio based products and technological advancements.

Increasing applications from end-use industries such as aerospace, automotive, general industries, marine and wood have augmented the growth of the market. Architectural sector is the other parameter that has majorly driven the global industry. The growth of architectural coats is attributed to growing construction spending in emerging regions.

The industry is a highly regulated industry due to presence of volatile organic compounds in these products which are harmful for the environment. However, the industry has witnessed a huge shift towards green and bio-based products in the form of powder based and waterborne formulations.

