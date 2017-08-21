SARASOTA, FL -- (Marketwired) -- 08/21/17 -- International Consolidated Companies, Inc. (OTC: INCC) today announces the availability of floor plans and 3D rendering of its BluDog Products subsidiary's proposed Stackable Modular Grow House (SMGH).

To view initial specs of the proposed SMGH, visit:

https://www.otcmarkets.com/ajax/showNewsReleaseDocumentById.pdf?id=26880

https://www.otcmarkets.com/ajax/showNewsReleaseDocumentById.pdf?id=26881

"This creative stackable, modular design allows for sustainable grow houses that efficiently make for great space planning. This is a logical, green approach to efficiently grow in areas where spaces are premium, regardless of climate conditions. This design and maximizes the return on investment on the unit cost," says Jeffrey Halferty of JH Design, designer of the SMGH.

With design nearing completion, BluDog Products plans to next advance the project to prototype construction.

Antonio Uccello, president of INCC, states, "We are excited about the next steps as JHD details out the design specifics and puts prototype out for bid."

About International Consolidated Companies

International Consolidated Companies (INCC) was founded in 2002. The company is focused on acquiring and growing businesses that offer innovation, quality, and cost-efficient cannabis technologies. INCC's BluDog Products (BDP) subsidiary is strategically introducing a CBD oil superfood and energy drinks (with an extended release formulation) which is water soluble and easily absorbed. Patented BDP CBD is an alternative over-the-counter therapeutic option to help relieve post-sports inflammation as well as promote relaxation and wellbeing and provide a boost of energy. BDP interacts naturally with the body's anti-inflammatory system without any known side effects. For more information visit www.BluDogProducts.com

Forward-looking disclaimer

This press release may contain certain forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. This material may contain statements about expected future events and/or financial results that are forward-looking in nature and subject to risk and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements by definition involve risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the statements made herein.

Contact:

Antonio F. Uccello

President

INCC

www.BluDogProducts.com

720.460.0734

Email Contact

@BluDogProducts, @StJamesRx



