

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Greece current account surplus declined in June from previous year, the Bank of Greece reported Monday.



The current account surplus fell to EUR 842.3 million from EUR 909.8 million the previous year.



The deficit on goods trade widened to EUR 1.43 billion from EUR 1.41 billion prior year. Meanwhile, the surplus on services rose to EUR 2.3 billion from EUR 2.1 billion in June 2016.



Primary income showed a negative balance of EUR 0.8 million, in contrast to a surplus of EUR 113.5 million last year. Likewise, secondary income came in at -EUR 41 million after posting EUR 110 million surplus a year ago.



During January to June, the current account deficit remained broadly unchanged at EUR 2.79 billion.



In June, the capital account showed a surplus of EUR 110 million, compared with a deficit in the same month of 2016, reflecting an improvement in the general government component.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX