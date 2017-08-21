Blue Planet Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

Blue Planet Investment Trust plc (LSE: BLP)

NAV and BID PRICE at 18 August 2017.

Blue Planet Investment Management Ltd announces that at close of business 18 August 2017 the unaudited Net Asset Value (Cum-income) for the above trust was 53.65 pence per share. Investment values are calculated using BID prices.

The closing share price at BID on the London Stock Exchange on that date was 45.00 pence per share.

For more information, please visit www.blueplanet.eu

You can also contact the Company on 0845 527 7588 or by emailing info@blueplanet.eu