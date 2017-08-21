Green Energy Development and its Influence on Quality Of Life Discussed At Expo 2017

ASTANA, Kazakhstan, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The 9th Conference of the Future Energy Forum, devoted to the topic of "Renewable Energy and Quality of Life", was held on August 14-15. The event was held as part of the business program of the International SpecializedExhibition Astana EXPO 2017.

The ninth of the twelve forums became an international venue for discussing the role of renewable and sustainable energy sources in the development of the energy field and in ensuring people's welfare.

Among the speakers of the conference were Andrew Reynolds, professor at the University of Virginia and former chairman of the United Nations Commission for Science and Technology; David Mozersky, founding director of the Program on Conflict, Climate Change and Green Development at the University of California; Erzhan Tutkushev, co-managing director for the development of new industries of the Samruk-Kazyna National Welfare Fund; Ainur Aiypkhanova, director general of the Republican Center for Health Development, and others.

"Investment in Renewable Energy Sources (RES) creates long-term energy assets, unlike humanitarian missions based on fossil fuels," says David Mozersky, founding director of the Program on Conflict, Climate Change and Green Development at the University of California. "The financial mechanism will help to adapt the RES market and expand these markets in crisis and conflict areas," he added.

In his speech, Andrew Reynolds, professor at the University of Virginia, stressed the importance of universal access to energy in remote territories and the necessity of cooperation between business and state to createacceptableliving conditionsfor these regions.

The Future Energy Forum is the central event of the business program of the International Specialized Exhibition Astana EXPO 2017. The results of all twelve conferences of the Forum will be included in the Astana EXPO 2017 Manifesto of Values and Principles.

The International Specialized Exhibition Astana EXPO 2017 dedicated to Future Energy is an expositional and recreational event held between June 10 and September 10, 2017 in Astana. The exhibition will last 93 days and will be one of the most spectacular cultural venues in 2017.

As part of Astana EXPO 2017, global policy documents will be drafted in order to promote an energy-efficient lifestyle and wide use of renewable energy sources.

