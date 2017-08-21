EasyRentCars is Leading the Online Luxury Car Rental Trend

HONG KONG, Aug. 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ -- If you're planning to spend memorable holidays in the USA, EasyRentCars.com now offers the opportunity to be at the wheel of the supercar you have always dreamed of.

From August 21st, the exotic, sports, American muscle and ultra luxury car collections of Beverly Hills Rent-A-Car (BHRAC) are officially available for booking on EasyRentCars.com. The Audi R8, Bentley GTC, Ferrari 488, Lamborghini Huracan are only a few of the luxurious series available in different US locations, including Las Vegas, San Francisco and Los Angeles.

Most countries' travelers, car rental companies and tour operators assert that high-end vehicles are in high demand in the USA, notably thanks to the country's developed economy and road network, as well as its strong touristic appeal. The country is host to several iconic road trip's itineraries, such as the California State Route 1, Route 66, Highway 61, US route 20 and 30. With its brand new range of premium offers, EasyRentCars.com aims at providing exciting and reliable solutions to the growing demand of high-end vehicles in the USA.

Growing Market Trends in Car Rental

On a global scale, the luxury car rental market is expected to witness significant growth due to the increasing tourism industry and demand for high-end vehicles. According to Technavio's Global Car Rental Market report (2016-2020), the luxury car rental market was valued at $9.92 billion in 2015 and is predicted to double and reach $19.66 billion by 2020, suggesting a rapid demand growth worldwide.

Similar rapid growth is estimated for the car rental industry as a whole, which is expected to grow along international tourism. Concretely, about 55 million more tourists traveled abroad in 2016 compared to 2015. Among different countries and regions, other than APAC, Europe and North America, the car rental market in ROW (Rest of World, especially Middle East) shows particular potential. It was valued at $4.94 billion in 2015 and is predicted to reach $10.48 billion by 2020, growing at a CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) of 13.82%.

EasyRentCars'Try

On top of growing international tourism, increasing global Internet penetration is another key factor explaining the growth of the car rental industry. Global Internet penetration increased from 29% in 2010 to 41% in 2014. As a consequence, technology service providers and operators have been enhancing their Internet-based and mobile services to create and meet demand.

EasyRentCars.com is operating in accordance with the international tourism and Internet penetration growth described above, and provides optimized and easy online car rental solutions worldwide. With its ergonomic interface in both website and APP, easy cancellation program and lowest price guarantee, EasyRentCars.com aims at enabling you to enjoy a perfect booking and driving experience.

Check it out on Facebook or on Trustpilot!

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546975/EasyRentCars_online.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/546976/EasyRentCars_online.jpg