

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - French shares retreated on Monday as investors remained wary of geopolitical and U.S. political risks.



North Korea is issuing fresh threats as U.S. and the South Korean forces began a 10-day computer-based military exercise on the Korean peninsula.



The benchmark CAC 40 was down 21 points or 0.44 percent at 5,091 after losing 0.6 percent on Friday.



Banks paced the decliners, with BNP Paribas, Credit Agricole and Societe Generale losing 1-2 percent.



Energy giant Total SA slid half a percent after it agreed to acquire E&P company Maersk Oil & Gas A/S, a unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S, in a $7.45 billion share and debt transaction.



