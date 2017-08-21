

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The Swiss franc dropped against its major opponents in the European session on Monday.



The franc fell to 4-day lows of 0.9682 versus the dollar, 1.1364 against the euro and 1.2467 against the pound, off its early highs of 0.9639, 1.1321 and 1.2406, respectively.



Continuing early decline, the franc slid to 112.61 versus the yen, its lowest since June 15.



If the franc extends decline, 1.00, 1.15, 111.00 and 1.26 are possibly seen as its next support levels against the greenback, the euro, the yen and the pound, respectively.



