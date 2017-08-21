EXCHANGE NOTICE 21.8.2017 TURBO WARRANTS



COVERED WARRANTS LISTING ON 22.8.2017



17 warrants issued by Nordea Bank AB (publ) will be listed as of 22.8.2017. Please find warrant identifiers in the attached document.



Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, Issuer Surveillance, survo@nasdaq.com, +358 9 6166 7260



Attachment:

https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=642120