Global Motorcycle Sensors Market 2017-2021 - Focus on Process, Position, Motion & Other Sensors

The "Global Motorcycle Sensors Market 2017-2021" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global motorcycle sensors market to grow at a CAGR of 13.41% during the period 2017-2021.

Global Motorcycle Sensors Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market. To calculate the market size, the report considers OEM integration/fitment of sensors in motorcycles.

One trend in the market is development of oxygen monitoring sensor to control air-fuel ratio. The global motorcycle industry is witnessing rapid developments and enhancements in the field of powertrain, safety, comfort, and convenience technology. Leading suppliers have been working on the sensor technology front to make the modern systems more functional and accurate than ever.

According to the report, one driver in the market is increasing use of electronic components per motorcycle. The worldwide demand for powered motorcycles is on the rise. This demand is enabling the rapid electrification of mechanical components and driving the adoption of ADAS in motorcycles. The primary goal of the automotive industry is an autonomous motorcycle electronically driven by the onboard computers. The motorcycle should ideally navigate with the help of information received from its connected vehicle network and from the Internet of Things (IoT).

Further, the report states that one challenge in the market is improper tuning of sensors can impede riding experience. With increasing use of sensors in the modern motorcycles available in the market, the motorcycle has become interactive in nature.

Key vendors



Sensata Technologies

Continental

Delphi Automotive

DENSO

Robert Bosch

Other prominent vendors



Avago

Bourns

CTS

Faurecia

GE Measurement & Control Solutions

Gill Sensors & Controls

Hamamatsu

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas

Hyundai KEFICO

Infineon

Murata

NGK Spark Plug

Panasonic

Stoneridge

Takata

Tenneco

Valeo

ZF TRW



Key Topics Covered:



Part 01: Executive summary



Part 02: Scope of the report



Part 03: Research Methodology



Part 04: Introduction



Part 05: Market landscape



Part 06: Market segmentation by geography



Part 07: Market segmentation by sensor types



Part 08: Decision framework



Part 09: Drivers and challenges



Part 10: Market trends



Part 11: Vendor landscape



Part 12: Key vendor analysis



Part 13: Appendix



