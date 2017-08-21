Pharmaceutical Fine Chemicals Market Worth $153.7 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The global pharmaceutical fine chemicals marketis expected to reach USD 153.7 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. Increasing demand for preventive healthcare is expected to be a major factor driving market growth. Utilization of pharmaceutical fine chemicals (PFCs) has increased on account of the increasing aging population across the globe.

(Logo: http://photos.prnewswire.com/prnh/20160524/371361LOGO )

Cardiovascular is anticipated to the fastest growing application segment over the over the next eight years growing at an estimated CAGR of 8.4%. The occurrence of cardiovascular disease is on the rise owing to the unhealthy lifestyle of human beings. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases are considered to be the prime cause of fatalities across the globe. The organization also states that cardiovascular diseases caused the death of approximately 17.7 million people in the year 2015. This number approximately represented 31% of the total deaths in the year 2015.

Obesity and an unhealthy lifestyle are some of the most important factors which lead to the occurrence of various diseases such as cardiovascular, neurological, oncological, infectious diseases, metabolic system, diabetes, respiratory, gastrointestinal, and musculoskeletal disorders. Eating junk food, leading unhygienic lifestyle, irregular timetable and many other unhealthy habits lead to diseases amongst human beings. Studies also show that males have more chance of contracting diabetes as compared to females. All these factors combined are thus anticipated to propel the market growth over the forecast period.

Browse full research report with TOC on "Pharmaceutical Fine Chemicals Market Analysis By Application (Cardiovascular, Neurological, Oncological, Diabetes, Respiratory, Gastrointestinal, Musculoskeletal), By Type, By Size, And Segment Forecasts, 2014 - 2025" at: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/pharmaceutical-fine-chemicals-market

Further key findings from the report suggest:

The global pharmaceutical fine chemicals demand in terms of revenue was USD 78.2 billion in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2017 to 2025

in 2016 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2017 to 2025 Proprietary emerged as the largest type segment in 2016 and is estimated to generate revenue of USD 125.1 billion by 2025

by 2025 Big molecules were the largest size segment in 2016 and is expected to grow at an estimated CAGR of 7.8% over the next eight years

Advanced intermediates is expected to be the fastest growing product segment over the forecast period growing at an estimated CAGR of 8.3%

Industry participants include Angelini Acraf S.p.A, Albermarle Corporation, Chemada Fine Chemicals, W.R. Grace & Co., and Kenko Corporation. These players have vertically integrated their operations to increase their market presence and thus gain competitive advantage in the market

Browse related reports by Grand View Research:

Non Sugar Sweeteners Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/non-sugar-sweeteners-market



Blowing Agents Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/blowing-agents-market



Specialty Coatings Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/specialty-coatings-market



Organometallics Market - http://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/organometallics-market

Grand View Research has segmented the global pharmaceutical fine chemicals market on the basis of application, type, size, product, and region:

Pharmaceutical Fine Chemicals Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Cardiovascular Neurological Oncological Infectious diseases Metabolic system Diabetes Respiratory Gastrointestinal Mucoskeletal Others

Pharmaceutical Fine Chemicals Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Proprietary Non-proprietary

Pharmaceutical Fine Chemicals Size Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Small molecules Big molecules

Pharmaceutical Fine Chemicals Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) Basic building blocks Advanced intermediates Active ingredients

Pharmaceutical Fine Chemicals Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion, 2014 - 2025) North America U.S. Europe Germany UK Asia Pacific China India Japan Central & South America Middle East & Africa



Read Our Blog By Grand View Research: http://www.grandviewresearch.com/blogs/specialty-and-fine-chemicals

About Grand View Research

Grand View Research, Inc. is a U.S. based market research and consulting company, registered in the State of California and headquartered in San Francisco. Thecompany provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. To help clients make informed business decisions, we offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across a range of industries, from technology to chemicals, materials and healthcare.

Contact:

Sherry James

Corporate Sales Specialist, USA

Grand View Research, Inc

Phone: +1-415-349-0058

Toll Free: 1-888-202-9519

Email: sales@grandviewresearch.com



Web: http://www.grandviewresearch.com