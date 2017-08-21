

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - ADP (ADP) announced Monday that its Board of Directors rejected Pershing Square Capital Management's nominees for election to the Board at ADP's 2017 Annual Meeting of Stockholders.



Following the recommendation of the ADP Board's Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee, ADP Board voted unanimously not to nominate any of Pershing Square's three candidates for election to the Board.



ADP said it plans to file its Preliminary Proxy statement with the Securities and Exchange Commission this week.



Following a thorough review of Pershing Square's nominees, the company determined that none of the Pershing Square nominees bring additive skills or experience to ADP's Board.



As a result, ADP's Board plans to nominate its 10 existing directors for re-election at the 2017 Annual Meeting.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX