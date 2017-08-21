sprite-preloader
Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 21.08.2017 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 560 internationalen Medien

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Passende Knock-Outs zu Ihrer Suchanfrage (Anzeige)
Erweiterte
Suche
lynx
Ad hoc-Mitteilungen

0,174 Euro		-0,006
-3,33 %
WKN: A1JB62 ISIN: CA38154B1094 Ticker-Symbol: KCG1 
Aktie:
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
GOLDSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLDSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD 1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
Firmen im Artikel
1-Woche-Intraday-Chart
GOLDSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD
GOLDSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD Chart 1 Jahr
Unternehmen / AktienKurs%
GOLDSTRIKE RESOURCES LTD0,174-3,33 %
LIBERTY GOLD CORP0,2760,00 %