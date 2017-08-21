Data Center Power Market to Reach $10.7 Billion by 2025: Increasing Demand for Data Center Power Equipment in the Coming Years

DUBLIN, August 21, 2017 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Data Center Power Market, 2014-2025" report has been added to Research and Markets' offering.

The global data center power market is expected to reach USD 10.77 billion by 2025, according to this new report. The global data center power market is majorly driven by the shift of various end-users towards hyper-scale and colocation data centers. The increase of such data center facilities is anticipated to result in an increasing demand for data center power equipment in the coming years.

Globally, data centers consume around 3% of the total energy generated, which is a considerably high figure. Moreover, since the energy prices are rising, the need to reduce PUE ratios is also growing. Data center designers are currently adopting advanced power distribution and management solutions to attain energy efficiency at lesser PUE ratios. This goal of reducing the PUE ratio is further expected to spur the demand for advanced and intelligent data center power products over the forecast period.



Uninterrupted Power Supply (UPS) is the backbone of data centers and are significantly deployed for the smooth working of servers and other networking devices. Furthermore, the cost of UPS is significantly higher than any other data center power products. As a result, the UPS product segment dominated the global data center power market in 2016. Additionally, most data centers use the smart UPS system, battery monitoring devices, and intelligent power distribution systems in a bid to reduce the PUE ratio. The increasing penetration of these new devices is further expected to boost the demand for UPS over the forecast period.



Companies Mentioned



ABB Group

Black Box Corporation

Eaton Corporation

General Electric

Generac Power Systems, Inc.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Legrand

Rittal GmbH & Co. KG

Tripp Lite

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Co.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Research Methodology



2. Executive Summary



3. Data Center Power Market Trends, Variables, and Scope



4. Data Center Power: Product Outlook



5. Data Center Power: End-Use Outlook



6. Data Center Power Market: Regional Outlook



7. Competitive Landscape



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/f748rv/data_center_power.

Media Contact:

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716