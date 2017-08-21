

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. shares edged lower on Monday as rising geopolitical and U.S. political risks weighed on banks and the day's economic reports disappointed investors.



The average asking price for a house in the United Kingdom was down 0.9 percent on month in August, property tracking website Rightmove said today.



Separately, British households remained pessimistic about their financial outlook in August, while their financial pressures somewhat softened, results of a survey by IHS Markit and financial information provider Ipsos Mori revealed.



The benchmark FTSE was down 5 points or 0.07 percent at 7,319 after losing 0.9 percent on Friday.



Barclays,Royal Bank of Scotland and HSBC Holdings were down around half a percent each.



Wood Group was marginally higher after winning a five-year, multi-million dollar contract by Phillips 66 refinery.



Mining stocks were broadly higher as Zinc prices hit their highest level in a decade on expectations of robust Chinese demand.



