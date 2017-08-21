

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Latvia's producer prices increased for the sixth straight month in July, and at a faster pace than in the previous five months, figures from the Central Statistical Bureau showed Monday.



Industrial producer prices climbed 3.6 percent year-on-year in July, faster than the 3.1 percent rise in June.



Domestic market producer prices grew 3.9 percent annually in July and prices on the foreign market went up by 3.4 percent.



On a monthly basis, producer prices rose 0.4 percent from June, when it increased up by 0.5 percent.



