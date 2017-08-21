

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The British pound strengthened against other major currencies in the European session on Monday.



The pound rose to a 4-day high of 1.2477 against the Swiss franc, from an early low of 1.2406.



Against the euro, the U.S. dollar and the yen, the pound advanced to 0.9111, 1.2892 and 140.68 from early lows of 0.9139, 1.2850 and 140.10, respectively.



If the pound extends its uptrend, it is likely to find resistance around 1.27 against the franc, 0.89 against the euro, 1.30 against the greenback and 143.00 against the yen.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX