

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Asian shares closed mostly higher, while European shares are trading lower. The initial trading at the U.S. Futures Index suggests that Wall Street might open higher. As of 6:30 am ET, the Dow futures are adding 8 points, the S&P 500 futures are climbing 1.25 points and the Nasdaq 100 futures are gaining 2.25 points.



U.S. stocks closed modestly lower on Friday. The Dow fell 76.22 points or 0.4 percent to 21,674.51, the Nasdaq edged down 5.39 points or 0.1 percent to 6,216.53 and the S&P 500 dipped 4.46 points or 0.2 percent to 2,425.55.



On the economic front, the Chicago Fed National Activity Index for July will be published at 8.30 am ET. The economists are looking for growth consensus of 0.22, up from 0.13 in the previous period. Six-month Treasury bills auction will be at 11.30 am ET.



In the corporate sector, Total SA announced Monday that it has agreed to acquire E&P company Maersk Oil & Gas A/S, a unit of A.P. Moller-Maersk A/S in a $7.45 billion share and debt transaction. Under the agreed terms, the Denmark-based shipping and Oil Company will receive a consideration of $4.95 billion in Total shares and Total will assume $2.5 billion of Maersk Oil's debt. The transaction is immediately accretive to both cash flow and earnings per share and delivers further growth over coming years, the company said.



Sempra Energy (SRE) announced an agreement to acquire Energy Future Holdings Corp., the indirect owner of 80 percent of Oncor Electric Delivery Company LLC, operator of the largest electric transmission and distribution system in Texas.



As per the agreement, Sempra Energy will pay about $9.45 billion in cash to acquire Energy Future and its ownership in Oncor, while taking a major step forward in resolving Energy Future's long-running bankruptcy case. The enterprise value of the transaction is about $18.8 billion, including the assumption of Oncor's debt. The transaction is expected to be accretive to Sempra Energy's earnings beginning in 2018.



Asian stock closed mostly higher on Monday. Chinese finished up and the Shanghai Composite index closed 18.18 points or 0.56 percent. Hang Seng of Hong Kong gained 107.11 points or 0.40 percent.



The Japanese market declined. The benchmark Nikkei 225 Index finished down 77.28 points or 0.40 percent to 19,393.13.



Australian shares fell notably, dragged down by banks as doubts grew over U.S. President Trump's ability to deliver his economic agenda. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index dropped 21.20 points or 0.37 percent to 5,725.90 while the broader All Ordinaries index shed 18.50 points or 0.32 percent to finish at 5,780.



European shares are trading mostly lower. The CAC 40 Index of France is down 33.60 points or 0.66 percent, the German DAX is declining 18.20 points or 0.16 percent, the U.K. FTSE 100 Index is declining 3.40 points or 0.07 percent and the Swiss Market Index is climbing 54.18 points or 0.61 percent.



The Euro Stoxx 50 Index, which is a compilation of 50 blue chip stocks across the euro area, is down 0.15 percent.



