

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Responding to market rumors, Fiat Chrysler Automobiles N.V. (FCAU) confirmed Monday that it has not been approached by Great Wall Motors Co Ltd in connection with the Jeep brand or any other matter relating to its business.



The company was responding to rumors regarding potential interest of Great Wall Motors in the Jeep Brand.



Shares of Fiat Chrysler were gaining around 4 percent in the morning trading in Italy following reports that China's Great Wall is interested in buying all or at least part of the Italo-American company.



Specialized US website Automotive News reported earlier that Great Wall carmaker had reached out to FCA expressing an interest in buying its SUV brand Jeep. The report cited an email from Great Wall President Wang Fengying saying her company was 'connecting with FCA' to begin negotiations.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX